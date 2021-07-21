-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) to report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s earnings. Nouveau Monde Graphite posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 800%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nouveau Monde Graphite.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile
Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.
