-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marchex’s earnings. Marchex reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.01) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.12 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCHX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Marchex in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

MCHX stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73. Marchex has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marchex by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,396 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Marchex during the 1st quarter worth about $4,360,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Marchex during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Marchex by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Marchex during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

