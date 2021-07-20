Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ZYXI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Zynex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Zynex presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Get Zynex alerts:

Shares of ZYXI opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.27. Zynex has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $24.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Zynex will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynex news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $113,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,050.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,405.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Zynex by 5,705.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Zynex in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Zynex by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 31.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.