ZrCoin (ZRC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $50,738.00

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. In the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One ZrCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZrCoin has a market cap of $782,935.32 and approximately $50,738.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00036828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00095807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00139992 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,631.96 or 1.00074114 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

