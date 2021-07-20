Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.79 EPS

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

ZION traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.20. The company had a trading volume of 135,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,737. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.57. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $60.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.29.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $147,125.22. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,070.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,197 shares of company stock worth $2,392,714. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

