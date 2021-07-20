Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $161.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Zimmer Biomet has outperformed its industry in the past year. The company’s core hip and S.E.T. business registered growth in the last-reported first-quarter 2021. Operating margin expansion was another upside. Meanwhile, the spin-off decision of the non-core dental and spine business is strategic. Current full-year guidance with strong reported revenue growth expectation buoys optimism. Notably, Zimmer Biomet ended the first quarter with better-than-expected revenues and earnings. On the flip side, continued pressure from the COVID-19 pandemic slowed the recovery of elective procedures in the quarter. The year-over-year earnings and constant currency revenue growth were lackluster as sales declined across a few of its operating segments and geographies. Pricing continues to remain a major headwind as well.”

ZBH has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.09.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $150.17 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $129.15 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 55.83, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.06.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

