ZENZO Price Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. During the last week, ZENZO has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZENZO has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $62.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002344 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00031920 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.75 or 0.00228766 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00033113 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000234 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

