Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) to “Hold”

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED develops and manufactures new-generation products for the healthcare, telecommunications, energy and defense markets. Luna develops technologies in four primary areas: Sensors & Systems; Health Sciences; Materials & Secure Computing. Luna’s product offerings generally fit into two categories: Instrumentation, Test & Measurement & Healthcare. The products are used to measure, monitor, protect and improve critical processes in the markets we serve. Through its disciplined commercialization business model, Luna has become a recognized leader in transitioning science to solutions. Luna is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia. “

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

NASDAQ LUNA opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60. Luna Innovations has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.27 million, a P/E ratio of 77.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.41 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Luna Innovations will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNA. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Luna Innovations by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luna Innovations (LUNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.