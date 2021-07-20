Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies to address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cancer. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is based in SUZHOU, China. “

Shares of GRCL opened at $11.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.80 million and a P/E ratio of -5.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 18.38, a current ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $33.70.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,287,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $45,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $23,454,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $1,925,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $121,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

