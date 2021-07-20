Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) to Hold

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $79.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.46% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lamb Weston has lagged the industry in the past three months. The stock took a hit from third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines fell year over year and sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results were hurt by soft frozen potato products demand in the away-from-home channel due to curbs on restaurants and other non-commercial foodservice customers, wherein shipments are likely to remain low. Also, the company saw high COVID-19-related supply-chain costs, which are likely to stay. While Lamb Weston expects tough operating conditions, it anticipates global restaurant traffic to improve throughout 2021. In fact, shipment trends improved sequentially in the third quarter. Apart from these, the company has been benefiting from solid Retail unit sales, which are likely to keep gaining from elevated at-home consumption.”

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

LW has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Shares of NYSE:LW traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.63. The stock had a trading volume of 24,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,214. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 27.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 21.1% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,231,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $179,969,000 after buying an additional 388,100 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Lamb Weston by 4.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 23.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

See Also: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lamb Weston (LW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.