Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) to Sell

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Fuels, Inc. is engaged in mining, production and development of uranium and vanadium. The company operates primarily in Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Wyoming and New Mexico. Energy Fuels, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UUUU. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Noble Financial raised Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Energy Fuels from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

UUUU traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 73,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,042. Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $662.08 million, a P/E ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.35.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 2,041.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Fuels will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 21,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $178,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,159.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UUUU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 437,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 36,475 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,779 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 69,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 24.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

