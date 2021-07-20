Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) to Announce -$0.84 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.84) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.94). Yumanity Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($3.40) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.47) to ($3.14). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($5.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.59) to ($4.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yumanity Therapeutics.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on YMTX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Yumanity Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Yumanity Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of YMTX stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.20. Yumanity Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal lobar degeneration, and Alzheimer's diseases.

