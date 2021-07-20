Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) to Announce -$0.84 EPS

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.84) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.94). Yumanity Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($3.40) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.47) to ($3.14). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($5.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.59) to ($4.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yumanity Therapeutics.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on YMTX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Yumanity Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Yumanity Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of YMTX stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.20. Yumanity Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal lobar degeneration, and Alzheimer's diseases.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.