Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will announce $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.82. Werner Enterprises reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Vertical Research began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.41.

Shares of WERN opened at $43.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $49.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.53%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $575,000. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

