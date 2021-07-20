Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.77) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Viad’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.90) and the highest is ($0.64). Viad posted earnings of ($2.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Viad will report full-year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Viad.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 million. Viad had a negative net margin of 219.60% and a negative return on equity of 79.87%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Viad in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE VVI opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $853.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. Viad has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Viad by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Viad by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Viad by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Viad by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Viad by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

