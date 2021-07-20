Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $599.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will report sales of $599.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $587.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $607.00 million. Nordson posted sales of $538.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year sales of $2.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $1,478,334.00. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.39, for a total value of $265,668.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,093 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,377. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. CWM LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Nordson by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN traded up $5.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,315. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.73. Nordson has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $225.44. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

