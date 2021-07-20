Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Brokerages expect Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report $1.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group posted sales of $914.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year sales of $4.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

In other news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 2,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $343,332.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,582. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $246,504.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,716 shares of company stock worth $718,237 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 223.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 23,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group stock traded up $4.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.30. 11,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,895. Nexstar Media Group has a 52-week low of $80.42 and a 52-week high of $163.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.12%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

