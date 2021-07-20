Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.90. Navient posted earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Navient.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NAVI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Navient by 6.1% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in Navient by 2.4% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 43,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Navient by 2.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Navient by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 631,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Navient by 13.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NAVI opened at $19.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.82. Navient has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a current ratio of 14.20 and a quick ratio of 14.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Navient’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navient (NAVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.