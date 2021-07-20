Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $131.10 Million

Analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) will report sales of $131.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $129.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.70 million. Magnachip Semiconductor reported sales of $118.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $538.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $531.10 million to $546.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $586.60 million, with estimates ranging from $566.10 million to $607.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.53 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 70.89% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MX. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

NYSE MX opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.03. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 880.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

