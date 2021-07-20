Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to Post $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.62. Leggett & Platt posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 218.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

In other Leggett & Platt news, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,528.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $83,415.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,750.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEG. FMR LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEG opened at $46.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.80. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $59.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

