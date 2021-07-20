Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.15). Kintara Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, September 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kintara Therapeutics.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05).

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of KTRA stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75. Kintara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 24,719 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical and biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. Its pipeline includes the VAL-083 and REM-001. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

