Zacks: Analysts Expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) to Post $0.03 EPS

Brokerages expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.03). Venator Materials reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.70 million. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 7.15%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VNTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Venator Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.27.

Shares of NYSE VNTR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.30. 13,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,420. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.58. Venator Materials has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $5.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $2,562,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 38,322 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Venator Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 19,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 156.3% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 754,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

