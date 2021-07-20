Zacks: Analysts Expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to announce $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.66. RBB Bancorp posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.10 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 24.77%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RBB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RBB Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

In other RBB Bancorp news, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $202,070.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,463 shares in the company, valued at $489,438.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,172,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,028,000 after buying an additional 64,004 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 309.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

