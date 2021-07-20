Zacks: Analysts Expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.64 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will report $5.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.22 billion. Occidental Petroleum reported sales of $2.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year sales of $22.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.50 billion to $24.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $22.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.49 billion to $22.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Occidental Petroleum.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

OXY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.37. 17,057,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,191,336. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.46. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.