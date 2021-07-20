Zacks: Analysts Expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.92 Million

Brokerages predict that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will report sales of $2.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.30 million and the lowest is $2.60 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year sales of $19.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.57 million to $20.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $71.31 million, with estimates ranging from $47.89 million to $82.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Evofem Biosciences.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.10.

NASDAQ EVFM opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.03. Evofem Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $90.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.29.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, CFO Justin J. File acquired 24,500 shares of Evofem Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $25,235.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 440,388 shares in the company, valued at $453,599.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier acquired 50,000 shares of Evofem Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 850,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,362.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 125,820 shares of company stock valued at $136,024. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evofem Biosciences (EVFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.