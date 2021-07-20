Zacks: Analysts Expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $209.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) will post sales of $209.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $207.92 million to $210.46 million. Criteo posted sales of $179.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year sales of $880.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $862.04 million to $896.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $911.09 million, with estimates ranging from $885.90 million to $945.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.42 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.73%. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRTO shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Criteo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.04.

Shares of Criteo stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,064. Criteo has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.32. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $2,049,683.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Criteo by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after buying an additional 389,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Criteo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,362,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,475,000 after buying an additional 109,907 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

