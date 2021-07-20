Zacks: Analysts Expect CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) to Announce $1.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) will report earnings per share of $1.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the lowest is $1.32. CoreSite Realty also posted earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $6.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. The company had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on COR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

Shares of COR stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.54. 1,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,070. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.21. CoreSite Realty has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $141.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.67%.

In related news, major shareholder Realty V. Gp L.L.C. Carlyle sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $162,240,000.00. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $48,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,216,900 shares of company stock worth $163,191,509. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 4,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

