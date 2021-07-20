Zacks: Analysts Expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Million

Equities analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to announce $1.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.58 million. Aclaris Therapeutics reported sales of $2.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $6.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $7.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.18 million, with estimates ranging from $6.41 million to $8.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.60% and a negative net margin of 936.71%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $719,746.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,265,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,384,164.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $805,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,059 shares in the company, valued at $5,611,143.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,138 shares of company stock worth $3,661,486 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 2,606.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 31,719 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,441,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

ACRS stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.22. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

