Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.02 Million

Analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) will post $17.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.78 million. Xencor posted sales of $13.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year sales of $81.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.40 million to $111.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $82.71 million, with estimates ranging from $23.46 million to $117.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.99. The stock had a trading volume of 254 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,138. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Xencor has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $58.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.76.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,507,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,389,000 after buying an additional 277,940 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Xencor by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Xencor in the 1st quarter worth about $9,678,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Xencor by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in Xencor by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,900,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,007,000 after purchasing an additional 353,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

