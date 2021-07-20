Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.87 Billion

Brokerages expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will announce $26.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.53 billion. Lowe’s Companies reported sales of $27.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year sales of $91.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $89.24 billion to $94.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $91.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $84.32 billion to $98.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lowe’s Companies.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.57.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,882,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,722. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $143.51 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.09%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.