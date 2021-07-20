Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) will post sales of $115.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $109.10 million to $121.48 million. Dime Community Bancshares reported sales of $42.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 170.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full-year sales of $400.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $397.50 million to $403.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $413.62 million, with estimates ranging from $401.94 million to $425.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.77 million.

A number of research firms have commented on DCOM. Raymond James raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

DCOM stock opened at $29.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 29.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,017,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $181,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,801 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter worth $72,000,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 35.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,887 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,713,000 after acquiring an additional 161,508 shares during the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 100.1% in the first quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 560,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,886,000 after acquiring an additional 280,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 15.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,823,000 after acquiring an additional 71,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

