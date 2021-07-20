Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Will Announce Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to announce earnings of $2.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. ArcelorMittal posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year earnings of $10.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.82 to $11.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $11.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. ArcelorMittal’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.89 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.98.

Shares of MT stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.07. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $33.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is -32.47%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth about $28,587,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 67.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,247,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,393,000 after purchasing an additional 500,924 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth about $11,631,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 56.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,555,000 after purchasing an additional 364,199 shares during the period. Finally, swisspartners Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth about $9,000,000. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

