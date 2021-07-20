Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,089.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $1,302,294.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,914 shares of company stock valued at $7,577,087 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.72.

NYSE:YUM opened at $113.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.96. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.08 and a 12 month high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

