YOU COIN Price Tops $0.0046 (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 20th. During the last week, YOU COIN has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One YOU COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. YOU COIN has a market cap of $2.57 million and $700,191.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00046610 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00012502 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $223.44 or 0.00752665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

