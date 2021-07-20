Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Short Interest Update

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 285,600 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the June 15th total of 446,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Yiren Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Yiren Digital alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YRD. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Yiren Digital by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Yiren Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Yiren Digital by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 859,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 29,582 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Yiren Digital by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 36,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Yiren Digital in the first quarter worth $67,000. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YRD stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.87. The company had a trading volume of 56,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,052. Yiren Digital has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $6.80. The stock has a market cap of $409.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $167.89 million for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 13.13%.

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.