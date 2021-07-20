Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price target on the local business review company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yelp is benefiting from rising food take-out and delivery orders. Besides, the company is witnessing acceleration in consumer traffic across app-unique devices. Significant improvement in cumulative reviews is encouraging too. The company’s sustained focus on expanding its product portfolio with the launch of Verified License, Business Highlights and Yelp Portfolios remains a key growth driver. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry over the past year. However, coronavirus-led lockdowns and shelter-in-home guidelines are hurting the top line. Yelp is also highly dependent on advertising revenues. Hence, a decline in ad spending in major industries does not bode well. Moreover, waived advertising fees and paused advertising programs were provided to affected customers during the pandemic, which also affected growth.”

YELP has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a sell rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a sell rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.47.

NYSE:YELP opened at $35.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.32. Yelp has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $43.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.78 and a beta of 1.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vivek Patel sold 4,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $173,612.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,280 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $697,439.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,010. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,380,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at $594,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Yelp by 346.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 556,118 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $21,689,000 after purchasing an additional 431,488 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Yelp by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 756,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $24,698,000 after purchasing an additional 408,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Yelp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,584,077 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $334,779,000 after purchasing an additional 408,817 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

