Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors and makeup sponges; kits; and other products. Its brand portfolio includes Perfect Diary, Little Ondine and Abby’s Choice. Yatsen Holding Limited is based in Guangzhou, China. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on YSG. Raymond James initiated coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. 86 Research initiated coverage on Yatsen in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Shares of NYSE:YSG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.25. 33,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,812. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a PE ratio of -2.47. Yatsen has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $220.47 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yatsen will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

