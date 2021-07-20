Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target Cut to C$7.50

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial to C$7.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a na rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reduced their target price on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$8.66.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE YRI opened at C$5.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.06 and a 12 month high of C$9.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.81.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$534.42 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.3627325 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.