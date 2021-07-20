Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives $55.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on YMAB shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:YMAB traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,237. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.34. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $142,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,071.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $195,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,471 shares of company stock valued at $10,177,639 in the last three months. 31.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. 60.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

