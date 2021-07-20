XTRABYTES Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $197.00 (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. In the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar. XTRABYTES has a total market capitalization of $657,296.68 and approximately $197.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XTRABYTES coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00036894 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00095834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00142009 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00019619 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003007 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES (CRYPTO:XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

