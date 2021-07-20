XIO Hits Market Capitalization of $7.86 Million (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. During the last seven days, XIO has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XIO coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XIO has a total market cap of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Sylo (SYLO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- SENSO (SENSO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002199 BTC.
- Auxilium (AUX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- 3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- SHENG (SHENG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.
- NairaX (NIRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- MDUKEY (MDU) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000112 BTC.
XIO Profile
XIO
is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs
and its Facebook page is accessible here
. The official website for XIO is xio.network
. The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx
. The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network
.
According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “
Buying and Selling XIO
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
