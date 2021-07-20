Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Doheny Asset Management CA

Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 30.0% during the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 13,015 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd grew its position in Xilinx by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 45,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its position in Xilinx by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management grew its position in Xilinx by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 26,849 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Xilinx by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,827 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XLNX opened at $129.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.27. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.71 and a 52-week high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. Xilinx’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

