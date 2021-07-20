xDai Reaches Market Cap of $31.45 Million (STAKE)

xDai (CURRENCY:STAKE) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. xDai has a total market capitalization of $31.45 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of xDai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, xDai has traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One xDai coin can now be bought for approximately $5.30 or 0.00017861 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00036805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00095831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00141925 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,623.82 or 0.99788596 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

xDai Coin Profile

xDai’s total supply is 8,382,707 coins and its circulating supply is 5,931,969 coins. xDai’s official Twitter account is @xdaichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . xDai’s official message board is forum.poa.network/c/xdai-chain/17 . xDai’s official website is xdaichain.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xDai directly using US dollars.

