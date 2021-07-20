Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Receives $70.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 52,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $3,660,645.38. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $107,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,184 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,429 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XEL opened at $68.27 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.96. The company has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

