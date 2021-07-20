Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,296 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 61,715 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Wynn Resorts worth $10,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 235.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

WYNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,927.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $104.74 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.30.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.54) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.