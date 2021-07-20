W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.25 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.25% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The prolific oil and gas offshore fields in the Gulf of Mexico (GoM) shelf have been primarily boosting W&T Offshore’s production since its inception. Discoveries in those fields will likely boost the company’s production further. Notably, the region provides low decline rates, world-class permeability and significant potential reserves that are untapped. The company is growing its presence in deepwater GoM fields, wherein output has increased more than 500% and proved reserves have surged nearly 900% over the past eight years. The deep-water discoveries made in recent years have enhanced the company’s prospects. Notably, the faster vaccine rollout will possibly help the economy recover strongly this year, thereby, aiding fuel demand. Thus, the rising demand and the drastic improvement in oil prices will aid its bottom line.”

WTI stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.72. 51,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,236,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 3.25. W&T Offshore has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.26.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that W&T Offshore will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director B Frank Stanley purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,591.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in W&T Offshore by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,203,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 11,291 shares in the last quarter. 31.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

