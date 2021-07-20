WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$145.00 at BMO Capital Markets

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$138.00 to C$145.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

WSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of WSP Global to C$160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$145.00 price target on shares of WSP Global in a report on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$126.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$139.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WSP Global currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$147.17.

Shares of WSP opened at C$142.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$16.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.88. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$82.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$139.92.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that WSP Global will post 5.2699998 earnings per share for the current year.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

