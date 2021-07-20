WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Price Target Increased to C$20.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

WPTIF stock opened at $18.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.93. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $18.66.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT acquires, develops, manages and owns distribution and logistics properties located in the United States.

