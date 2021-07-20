WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (TSE:WIR)

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Sunday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.73. The company had revenue of C$70.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.26 million.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

