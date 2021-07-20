Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 16,319 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,319 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $87.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.90. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

