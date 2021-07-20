Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 10,507 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,548 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,507 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 735.6% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in CVS Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 697,951 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $52,505,000 after buying an additional 14,438 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,636 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairholme Capital Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 147,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.47.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,571. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 335,201 shares of company stock worth $27,864,172 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS opened at $80.67 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

